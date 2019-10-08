Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Killian
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald J. Killian


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald J. Killian Notice
On October 5, 2019 Don Killian passed away at age 89. He was the beloved husband of the late Rita Killian (nee Smuck); Devoted father of Regina Killian and husband Mohamed Mohamed, Matthew H. Killian and wife Linda, Mark Killian, John Killian and wife Wendy and the late Paul D. Killian; he was also blessed with 10 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church on Saturday at 10 am. Mr. Killian will be interred with Military Honors at the U.S. Naval Academy at a later date. Visit Gonce Funeral Service.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.