|
|
Donald Schnably, legendary for his unique creative mind, was born on Sept, 12, 1936, passed away on Monday, April 20 in the arms of his loving wife, Patricia, after a struggle with cancer. He also is survived by his daughters, Dawn Gahan and Elizabeth Crandall (Chuck), and stepdaughter Tracey Mutscheller (Stephen). Don has three grandchildren Melanie Hudson, Harleigh Jacobson and Curtis Dell, and three great grandchildren Scarlett, Teddy and Winnie Hudson. He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Allene (Hazelette) Schnably and his brother and sister-in-law, Richard and Joan Schnably.
Don was born in Hollidaysburg, PA and was raised in Maryland. He was president of his high school class at Hampstead High School. As a young man, he played the bass and studied voice at the Peabody Institute in Baltimore, and was the lead singer in several big bands in the area, including the Debonnaires and the Sportsmen.
He graduated from the Maryland Institute College of Art and went on to have a highly successful career in advertising, winning countless CLIO and Addy awards. He has a TV commercial for National Boh on permanent residency at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in NY. Don worked for the Elliott Axelrod Agency in New York for several years and then Buddermeyer Advertising in Baltimore. He then became a senior art director at WB Doner Advertising, where he worked for many years on accounts including The Baltimore Orioles, National Beer's "Land of Pleasant Living" campaign, and Colt 45. He left Doner to start his own company, Don Schnably Creative Services, which later became Schnably & Evans Advertising.
Don was legendary for his intricate illustrations, many hilarious, including the infamous JFX "Merry Go Round" City Fair ad that ran in the Baltimore Sun in 1987, and subsequently was published in publications and broadcast on TV and radio stations around the world, and to this day is remembered with delight by thousands of people. His illustration and creative concept skills were extraordinary and he was dubbed a "creative genius" by many. He was generous to a fault, inordinately charismatic and flamboyant, and had a very special chemistry with all people. As several friends said, "He was one-of-a-kind; everyone fell in love with Don."
Memorial contributions in Don's honor and memory may be made at the s Project Donald J. Schnably Memorial Fund at https://bit.ly/DonaldJSchnably.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 26, 2020