On Sunday, November 15, 2020, Donald K. Algier, U.S. Navy Veteran of the Korean War passed away. The long time Cockeysville, MD resident was 6 days shy of his 91st birthday. Beloved husband of Jean P. Algier; dear brother of Joan Anis. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Services and interment at Garrison Forest Veterans Cemetery will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to a charity of your choice
. Arrangements entrusted to Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center, P.A.