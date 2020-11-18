1/
Donald K. ALGIER
On Sunday, November 15, 2020, Donald K. Algier, U.S. Navy Veteran of the Korean War passed away. The long time Cockeysville, MD resident was 6 days shy of his 91st birthday. Beloved husband of Jean P. Algier; dear brother of Joan Anis. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Services and interment at Garrison Forest Veterans Cemetery will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to a charity of your choice. Arrangements entrusted to Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center, P.A.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center - Timonium
2325 York Road
Timonium, MD 21093
(410) 252-8720
November 15, 2020
I am sorry to hear of your loss. Please accept my condolences. May the love of friends and family comfort you through your grief. 2 Thes 2: 16,17.
D T
