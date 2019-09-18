Home

Singleton Funeral Home
1 2nd Avenue SW
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
410-766-7070
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Singleton Funeral Home
1 2nd Avenue SW
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Singleton Funeral Home
1 2nd Avenue SW
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Celebration of Life
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
Singleton Funeral Home
1 2nd Avenue SW
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Donald K. Schisler Notice
Donald Kenwood Schisler, 78, of Glen Burnie, Maryland, passed away at his home, on Monday, September 16, 2019.

Donald is survived by his devoted wife of 59 years, Florence M. Schisler; his loving children, Mark K. Schisler (Tammy) and Tracey L. Kiebler (Ron); his cherished grandchildren, Jessica L. Curran, Jennifer Fleischell, and Erin Palinkas; his beloved great-grandchildren, Steven, Matthew, Joshua, Caitlyn, Dylan, and Jordan; his great-great-grandchild, Connor; his sister-in-law, Gwen Schisler; nephews, Richard and Gary; and niece, Sharon. Donald was predeceased by his dear brother, Richard Schisler.

The family will receive visitors at Singleton Funeral & Cremation Services, P.A., 1 2nd Ave, S.W. (at Crain Hwy), in Glen Burnie, on Thursday, September 19th, from 3-5 & 7-9 PM. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, September 20th at 1 PM in the funeral home chapel. Interment Glen Haven Memorial Park. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations in Donald's name be made to the Helping Up Mission at www.helpingupmission.org. To offer condolences to the Schisler family, please visit www.singletonfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 18, 2019
