Donald "Don" Kelley
73, a resident of Abington,Maryland, passed away on Thursday, October 22, 2020.Born in Providence,

he was the son of the late John W. Kelley and

Doris (San Souci) Kelley.Don served his country honorably as a captain

in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. Don retired

from employment by the State of Maryland.

Don was the father of Christine Kelley and the brother of Janice Asciolla, Maureen Kelley, Peter Kelley, and the late Paul E. Kelley.A mass of Christian burial will be held on Saturday, December 5, 2020, at 11AM at the Cathedral of St. Peter & Paul, 30 Fenner Street, Providence. Burial at St. Anne's Cemetery will be private. www.oneillfuneralhomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Cathedral of St. Peter & Paul
Funeral services provided by
O'Neill Funeral Home - Cumberland
3102 Mendon Rd.
Cumberland, RI 02864
(401) 658-1155
