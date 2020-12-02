73, a resident of Abington,Maryland, passed away on Thursday, October 22, 2020.Born in Providence,
he was the son of the late John W. Kelley and
Doris (San Souci) Kelley.Don served his country honorably as a captain
in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. Don retired
from employment by the State of Maryland.
Don was the father of Christine Kelley and the brother of Janice Asciolla, Maureen Kelley, Peter Kelley, and the late Paul E. Kelley.A mass of Christian burial will be held on Saturday, December 5, 2020, at 11AM at the Cathedral of St. Peter & Paul, 30 Fenner Street, Providence. Burial at St. Anne's Cemetery will be private. www.oneillfuneralhomes.com