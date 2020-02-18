Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Daniels Restraunt
5854 Washington Blvd
Elkridge, MD
Donald Kilmon

Donald Kilmon Notice
Donald H. Kilmon "Whitey" 80, passed away peacefully at his home in Halthorpe MD on Wednesday, Feb 12, 2020, with his family by his side. He is survived by his wife Carol of 51 years; his three children; William Kirdy, Jerry Kirdy and Donald Kilmon; his 5 grandchildren Zack, Ryan, Brandon, Cole and Drew; his two great-grandchildren; Elliot and Lennon; his sister Doris Trentler. Family and friends are invited to a celebration of Whitey's life at Daniels Restraunt located at 5854 Washington Blvd, Elkridge, MD on Saturday Feb 22nd between 1-4pm
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 18, 2020
