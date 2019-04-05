Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gonce Funeral Service Pa
4001 Ritchie Highway
Brooklyn, MD 21225
410-789-1800
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Howard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald L. Howard Sr

Notice Condolences Flowers

Donald L. Howard Sr Notice
On April 2, 2019 Donald L. Howard Sr Beloved husband of the late Rose Marie Howard (née Dyson). Dear father of Donald Howard Jr. and Sherry, Donna Shearer and Larry, Scott Howard and Mary, John Howard and Theresa, Keith Howard, and Teresa Kociolek and Mike. Cherished grandfather of 19 grandchildren and 13 great. Brother of Kathleen Tyler and the late Edith Stogner, Albert and Frank Howard. Mass is being held in St. Clements Church, Lansdowne today Friday at 9:00 AM. Interment in the Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Crownsville, Md. visit goncefuneralservice.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now