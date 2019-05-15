Home

Services
McComas Funeral Home
1317 Cokesbury Road
Abingdon, MD 21009
410-676-4600
Visitation
Thursday, May 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McComas Funeral Home
1317 Cokesbury Road
Abingdon, MD 21009
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, May 17, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Margaret Church
Bel Air, MD
View Map
Donald Lee Baxter, age 62, of Bel Air, MD passed away surrounded by his family on May 13, 2019. Born in Havre de Grace, MD, he was the son of Gerard and Elizabeth Baxter and husband of Elaine Smith Baxter. Donald, a member of the PGA of America for 39 years, served as the Head Golf Professional at the Golf and Country Club of Swan Creek in Havre de Grace, MD. Having faced many medical challenges throughout his life, including three organ transplants, Donald donated his body to science for the benefit of others. In addition to his wife of 39 years, Donald is survived by his children and their spouses Gerard and Kelly Baxter, Karen and Patrick Seitz, and Kimberly and Steve Canaras. Donald's greatest joy was becoming "Grand Pro" five years ago and he is further survived by his grandchildren, Hailey and James Baxter, Jack and Sadie Seitz, and Callahan Canaras plus one on the way. He is also survived by his brothers and their spouses, Jeff and Susan Baxter and John and Maureen Baxter, as well as a large extended family. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for contributions to be made to the University of Maryland Medical System Foundation, Department of Transplantation.Visitation was held at the McComas Funeral Home in Abingdon, MD on Thursday, May 16 from 4-8 pm. A memorial service will be held on Friday, May 17 at 10 am at St. Margaret Church in Bel Air.
Published in Baltimore Sun from May 15 to May 17, 2019
