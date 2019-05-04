Home

Donald Lee Killinger Sr.

Donald Lee Killinger, Sr., 66, passed away Friday, May 3, 2019. Mr. Killinger was a railroad mechanic with Dana Rail Care, Wilmington, DE.Survivors include his children, Donald Lee Killinger, Jr., Brooklyn, NY and Lisa Bralley, Elkton, MD; grandson, Matthew Killinger; great grandson, Tyler Killinger and brothers Alan Killinger, Rising Sun, MD and Karl Killinger, Middletown, DE. Visitation was Tuesday, May 7, 2019. Private interment will be in Mountain Christian Cemetery, Joppa, MD.
Published in Baltimore Sun from May 4 to May 8, 2019
