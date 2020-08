On August 9, 2020 DONALD LEE WEBER passed away. Brother of Raymond Weber (Nancy) and the late Joan Talbert, son of the late Otto and Agnes Weber. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Donald was a graduate of Kenwood High School in Baltimore County and a member of Our Savior Lutheran Church. He had an interest in music and played the piano and pipe organ.



