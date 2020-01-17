|
|
Donald Lewis Vaughan, sixty-six of Delta, PA passed away peacefully in his home on January 14, 2020. He was married to his loving and patient wife, Denise for over 46 years. He was born on November 11 in Harford County during the blizzard of 1953; a memory his sister Ruth Ann remembers fondly. He was the son of the late Dale and Nell Vaughan. The Vaughan family worked their farm in Emmorton, Maryland where as a child; Donald enjoyed his ponies Misty and Princess. In addition, he also loved running around the barns in his PF Flyers. He excelled at sports, playing football and baseball for Bel Air High School and graduated in the class of 1972. He received an invitation to try out for the Pittsburgh Pirates. Although he didn't make it to "The Show", his love of sports never wavered.
Donald and Denise were high school sweethearts and married right after high school. They moved to their farm, the "Double D Farm" in Delta and raised three wonderful children, Karrie, Troy, and Daryl. There he became active in the community and helped to create the Delta Area Men's Softball league. Santa Claus was what he was best known for by his friends, family and the community. He was a professional Santa for more than 30 years, bringing joy to all the boys and girls. Riding the fire trucks for both Delta and Whiteford, he saw many community children grow up and then saw their children and then their grandchildren grow up. He loved attending parties, breakfasts and visiting the students at Delta Elementary School. He missed his Santa rides in his later years as his health deteriorated. At his dialysis appointments he saw several friends and always made new ones. He struggled with heart trouble but that didn't stop him from taking time to tell jokes and share a smile with the nurses and doctors.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Dale and Nell and his son, Troy. He is survived by his wife, Denise, sister, Ruth Ann, daughter, Karrie married to Jason, son Daryl, grandchildren: Hogan, Jared, Ava and Carly, also Robin and Austin Anderson. He has many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family that will miss him dearly.
The service will be held on Friday January 17 at 5 p.m. at the Delta Cardiff Fire House, 500 Main Street Delta. Reverend Howard Cilento will officiate. The viewing will be held from 2-5 followed directly by the service concluding with a meal and fellowship. Anyone wishing to contribute in Donald's memory, please consider a donation the Delta-Cardiff Fire Company or the Whiteford Fire Company For directions or to send condolences, please visit www.harkinsfuneralhome.com or call 800-550-5915
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 17, 2020