Donald Lochary, 85, of Williamsport, died on Friday, July 19, 2019 at Homewood Retirement Center.



Born in Baltimore, he was the son of the late Dean and Mary Eileen (nee McMahan) Lochary. He grew up in the Baltimore area, and while working full time as an operating engineer, he attended Johns Hopkins University, earning a B.S. degree in Civil Engineering and a B.S. degree in Physical Sciences. He also earned a Master's degree at the University of Baltimore in Publications Design.



After being honorably discharged from the U.S. Army in 1952, He spent the next 25 years working on various heavy construction projects around Baltimore as a crane operator, field engineer and crane specialist. From 1980 to 1989 he worked as training director for the Local 37 Apprentice Training Program. After that, he was Apprenticeship and Training Director for Catonsville Community College, retiring in 1995



He married Leona Eurice in 1952 and they became the parents of Christine, Keith and Donna. Christine and her husband, Michael Jagelski, now live in Port Charlotte, Florida; Keith and his wife, Robin, live in Pylesville, Maryland; Donna lives in Joppatown, Maryland with her husband, Ronald Earling. In 1967 he married Louise Lubarski. She died in 2011 at Homewood of Williamsport. There in 2016, he met and formed a loving relationship with Nancy Evans.



Don was an avid reader and belonged to various golf and tennis clubs. He was a 65 year member of Local 37 Operating Engineers Union. Being a union member was central to his life and going to union meetings was important to him. He served as a union officer until he retired. He is survived by his children and their spouses; one grandson, Justin Lochary and his wife Kayla; three great grandchildren Isaac D. Lochary, Hannah Lochary, and Leah Lochary; by his partner, Nancy Evans; and his brother in law Paul A. Lubarski.



He was preceded in death by a brother David C. Lochary.



A celebration of his life will be held at Homewood Chapel 16505 Virginia Ave. Williamsport, MD on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 3:00 pm with Pastor Jeffrey Shull officiating.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Washington County 747 Northern Ave. Hagerstown, MD 21742 or Washington County Humane Society 13011 Maugansville Rd. Hagerstown, MD 21740.



Online condolences may be made to the family at:



www.osbornefuneralhome.net Published in Baltimore Sun on July 23, 2019