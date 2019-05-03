|
|
Died at the age of 84 at Westside Regional Hospital in Plantation, FL. Preceded in death by his beloved wife, Charlene (77, Reshoft), and eldest son, Mark (58). A patient and loving father, Donald is now survived by his son, Matthew, and daughter, Dellene (Acampa). A proud veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, Donald's 13 years of service included tours of duty in Turkey, Korea and Vietnam. Interment will be held at the Sarasota National Cemetery for close family members. "At ease Marine, we have the watch."
Published in Baltimore Sun from May 3 to May 5, 2019