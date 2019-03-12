|
On March 10, 2019; Donald B. Lurie, of Shrewsbury; beloved Husband of Leslie A. Lurie; Loving father of Suzanne Orrell and husband Andrew, Michael Lurie and wife Sally, Dennis Hunt and wife Meghan and Christopher Hunt; Cherished Grandfather of Austin, Thomas, Tucker and Daniel; brother of Lois Press.Family and friends will honor Donald's life at the family owned Evans Funeral Chapel and Cremation Services-16924 York Road-Monkton on Wednesday, March 13th from 6-8 PM. Further viewing from 10:00-11:00AM Thursday at St. John's the Baptist Church, 315 N Constitution Ave, New Freedom, PA, with a service starting at 11:00 AM. Interment St. John's the Baptist Church Cemetery. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 12, 2019