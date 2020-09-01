On August 30, 2020 Donald M. Nuetzel, Sr. beloved husband of Lois (nee Reese) Nuetzel; devoted father of Vicki Mohr and her husband Jim, Risa Pickle and her husband Stuart and Donald Nuetzel, Jr.; loving grandfather of Brendan Karwacki, Danielle Nuetzel, Julianne Nuetzel, Joseph Nuetzel, Connor Pickle and Ryan Pickle; dear brother of Ernest Nuetzel and his wife Gail; cherished uncle of Lisa Jacobin, Scott and Steven Nuetzel; he is also survived by a host of caring friends and neighbors.
The family will receive friends at the E.F. Lassahn Funeral Home, P.A. 11750 Belair Road in Kingsville on Wednesday from 2-4 & 7-9pm. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Thursday at 11am. Interment Parkwood Cemetery. If desired memorial contributions may be made to St. Michael Lutheran Church www.stmichaelperryhall.org
or Tunnels 2 Towers www.tunnel2towers.orgwww.lassahnfuneralhomes.com