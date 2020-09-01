1/1
Donald M. Nuetzel
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On August 30, 2020 Donald M. Nuetzel, Sr. beloved husband of Lois (nee Reese) Nuetzel; devoted father of Vicki Mohr and her husband Jim, Risa Pickle and her husband Stuart and Donald Nuetzel, Jr.; loving grandfather of Brendan Karwacki, Danielle Nuetzel, Julianne Nuetzel, Joseph Nuetzel, Connor Pickle and Ryan Pickle; dear brother of Ernest Nuetzel and his wife Gail; cherished uncle of Lisa Jacobin, Scott and Steven Nuetzel; he is also survived by a host of caring friends and neighbors.

The family will receive friends at the E.F. Lassahn Funeral Home, P.A. 11750 Belair Road in Kingsville on Wednesday from 2-4 & 7-9pm. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Thursday at 11am. Interment Parkwood Cemetery. If desired memorial contributions may be made to St. Michael Lutheran Church www.stmichaelperryhall.org or Tunnels 2 Towers www.tunnel2towers.org

www.lassahnfuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
E F Lassahn Funeral Home
11750 Belair Road
Kingsville, MD 21087
410-592-6100
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
August 31, 2020
Loving Light Dishgarden
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
August 31, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Linda Berkebile
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved