Donald Marston

Donald L. "Don" Marston, Sr., 66, of Timonium, MD passed away on July 6, 2020, at his residence. He was born on September 27, 1953 in Baltimore, MD to Doris C. Detorie (Bornman) and the late Kenneth N. Marston, Sr.



Don was a U.S. Navy Seabee, with 2 years active duty and 4 years Reserves. After the Navy, Don pursued his Journeyman's license. Eventually he opened Marston Construction using his Master Electrical, Master HVACR and MHIC licenses along with his God given talents to bless others. Don enjoyed spending time with family and friends, especially on the water. Don worshipped his Savior at Grace Community Church of Kingsville, MD.



Don is survived by his wife Shelley (Steeves) Marston; Daughters: Kelly (James) Smith, Julianne Marston and companion Benjamin Keil, Victoria Challenger and companion Christopher Simmons; Son: Donald (Jamie) Marston, Jr.; 6 Grandchildren; Brothers: Kenneth (Susan) Marston, Jr. and John (Sandra) Timlin; Sisters: Patricia Weiss, Barbara Campbell, and Constance Crews and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. He was greatly loved and is dearly missed by many.



