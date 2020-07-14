1/1
Donald Marston
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald L. "Don" Marston, Sr., 66, of Timonium, MD passed away on July 6, 2020, at his residence. He was born on September 27, 1953 in Baltimore, MD to Doris C. Detorie (Bornman) and the late Kenneth N. Marston, Sr.

Don was a U.S. Navy Seabee, with 2 years active duty and 4 years Reserves. After the Navy, Don pursued his Journeyman's license. Eventually he opened Marston Construction using his Master Electrical, Master HVACR and MHIC licenses along with his God given talents to bless others. Don enjoyed spending time with family and friends, especially on the water. Don worshipped his Savior at Grace Community Church of Kingsville, MD.

Don is survived by his wife Shelley (Steeves) Marston; Daughters: Kelly (James) Smith, Julianne Marston and companion Benjamin Keil, Victoria Challenger and companion Christopher Simmons; Son: Donald (Jamie) Marston, Jr.; 6 Grandchildren; Brothers: Kenneth (Susan) Marston, Jr. and John (Sandra) Timlin; Sisters: Patricia Weiss, Barbara Campbell, and Constance Crews and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. He was greatly loved and is dearly missed by many.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jul. 14, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved