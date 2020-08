Donald Lawrence Martin



4/3/1937 - 8/18/2020



Donald Lawrence Martin passed away from a brief illness. He is predeceased by his late companion, Christiane Rothbaum, a month before his passing. He was the widower of Ann Aves Martin. He was the father of Jamie Martin and Peter Lukidis, the grandfather to Ian Lukidis, and friend to too many to count. All memorial donations should be sent to The Bail Project or the NAACP.



