Dr. Donald Wilson Merryman, age 85 years of Whiteford, MD died at his home at 4:40 pm on Saturday, November 30, 2019. He was the husband of Joy Hoge (Monsees) Merryman and they observed their 36th. wedding anniversary on June 19. Dr. Merryman was born on September 13, 1934 in Fawn Grove, PA a son of the late William Edgar and Margaret (Wilson) Merryman. He was a 1952 graduate of North Harford High School and later earned his B.S. in Chemistry from Gettysburg College. Dr. Merryman's V.M.D. was earned at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia. He operated the Animal Clinic of Whiteford for 53 years prior to his retirement.
For more than 50 years, Dr. Merryman served neighboring Maryland and Pennsylvania communities as a private veterinary practitioner. While in his home office, he focused on his small animal medicine and surgical practice. Over the years, he also provided ambulatory services to dairy, beef, sheep and horse owning clients. His passion for farming was evident in his work with crops, raising beef cattle and breeding thoroughbred horses on his own Cherbry-Maurlyn Farm in Whiteford, MD. Home to the stallion, Aristocratic, in the 1970's, Dr. Merryman took pride in the care of his animals, his client's animals and the young people for whom he offered many opportunities to participate in activities on the farm and in his practice. Primarily a solo practitioner, Dr. Merryman nurtured associate veterinarians, prospective veterinarians, and veterinary and farm assistants, amongst whom he was known as a stern boss, a demanding task master and an exemplary mentor.
His memberships in the American Veterinary Medical Association, Equine Practitioners Association, American Association of Bovine Practitioners, MD and PA Veterinary Medical Associations provided him with many hours of continuing education and professional opportunities.
A collector of antique farm tractors, he founded the antique tractor pulls at the Mason-Dixon Fair.
Dr. Merryman was a lifetime member of the Fawn United Methodist Church. His other memberships include Phi Delta Theta fraternity, North Harford F.F.A. and the Harford County Farm Bureau. In addition to this wife he is survived by: Three children: Cheryl Merryman Ambrose and her husband, Jeffrey of Owings, MD Bryan Carey Merryman and his wife, Sandra of Port St. Lucie, FL Maury Merryman Thackston and her husband, Brent of Street, MD Two step-children: Scott Hoge and his wife, Jan of Haymarket, VA Marcia Hart and her husband, Jeff of Winter Garden, FL Nine grandchildren: Derek Macomber, Erin Merryman, Patrick Merryman, Kaitlyn Merryman, Parker Hoge, James Hoge, Elizabeth Hart, Laura Hart and Nathaniel Hart. One great grandchild, His sister-in-law: Lucy Merryman of Staten Island, NY He was preceded in death by his first wife, Patsy Marie (Miller) Merryman who died in 1976, his daughter, Lynelle Patricia Merryman who died in 2014, his brother Kenneth Nelson Merryman who died in 2014 and his brother Rev. William E. Merryman who died in 2019.
No services will be held.
The family would appreciate contributions to the North Harford F.F.A. Alumni and Friends, 211 Pylesville Road, Pylesville, MD 21132 or the Highland Presbyterian Church, 701 Highland Rd., Street, MD 21154
