Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schimunek Funeral Home
610 W MacPhail Rd
Bel Air, MD 21014
(410) 638-5360
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
610 W MacPhail Rd
Bel Air, MD 21014
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
610 W MacPhail Rd
Bel Air, MD 21014
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Mary Magdalen Mission
1716 Churchville Rd
Bel Air, MD
View Map

Donald Michael Krtanjek


1940 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald Michael Krtanjek Notice
Donald Michael Krtanjek, Sr. 79, passed away peacefully at his home in Bel Air surrounded by his family on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Donald was born November 22, 1940 in Lackawanna, New York. The son of Frank Joseph and Anna Louise (Mavrek). On April 21, 1974, he married his wife Elaine Susan (Myers) of 44 years. He attended Lackawanna High School before starting his career at Bethlehem Steel, where he worked for 61 years. Don enjoyed playing golf, watching sports, attending his grandchildren's sporting events and hanging with his friends especially his weekly lunch dates with them.

Donald is preceded in death by his brother Frank Joseph Krtanjek, Jr. Those left to mourn the passing of Donald include his children Danielle and Tim Mallon, Sr., Donald Jr. and Amy Krtanjek, Tiffany and David Primosch, Sr., Anna Marie and Nick Tiberio, Christopher and Kelley Krtanjek. And his grandchildren Timothy and Kimberly Mallon, Jagr Krtanjek, David Primosch, Jr., Ashlyn and Raelyn Tiberio, Chase, Brett and Camden Krtanjek, his sisters, Frances Krtanjek and Dianne Krtanjek Cointot.

Donald's family is grateful for the richness of his life and kindness of his heart and the love of all who touched his life.

Relatives and friends are invited to gather at Schimunek Funeral Home, 610 W. MacPhail Road, Bel Air on Friday from 2-4 and 6-8 pm. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Saturday at 10:30 am at St. Mary Magdalen Mission, 1716 Churchville Rd, Bel Air. Interment Highview Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -