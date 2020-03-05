|
Donald Michael Krtanjek, Sr. 79, passed away peacefully at his home in Bel Air surrounded by his family on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Donald was born November 22, 1940 in Lackawanna, New York. The son of Frank Joseph and Anna Louise (Mavrek). On April 21, 1974, he married his wife Elaine Susan (Myers) of 44 years. He attended Lackawanna High School before starting his career at Bethlehem Steel, where he worked for 61 years. Don enjoyed playing golf, watching sports, attending his grandchildren's sporting events and hanging with his friends especially his weekly lunch dates with them.
Donald is preceded in death by his brother Frank Joseph Krtanjek, Jr. Those left to mourn the passing of Donald include his children Danielle and Tim Mallon, Sr., Donald Jr. and Amy Krtanjek, Tiffany and David Primosch, Sr., Anna Marie and Nick Tiberio, Christopher and Kelley Krtanjek. And his grandchildren Timothy and Kimberly Mallon, Jagr Krtanjek, David Primosch, Jr., Ashlyn and Raelyn Tiberio, Chase, Brett and Camden Krtanjek, his sisters, Frances Krtanjek and Dianne Krtanjek Cointot.
Donald's family is grateful for the richness of his life and kindness of his heart and the love of all who touched his life.
Relatives and friends are invited to gather at Schimunek Funeral Home, 610 W. MacPhail Road, Bel Air on Friday from 2-4 and 6-8 pm. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Saturday at 10:30 am at St. Mary Magdalen Mission, 1716 Churchville Rd, Bel Air. Interment Highview Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 5, 2020