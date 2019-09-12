|
Donald John Miles (Don), 84, Ellicott City, MD, went home to our God on Sunday, September 8, 2019. His family was his greatest joy, and Don will be lovingly remembered by his wife and best friend of nearly 58 years, Carol Mackin Miles; their children Ted (Ross), Tim (Doree Lynn), Stephen (Donna), Pat (Leigh) and Colleen; and their precious grandchildren Lapo, Kebede, and Rory. Don will also be remembered by his siblings Jean Smith, Barbara Himmel, and Dave Miles along with numerous nieces and nephews, extended family and friends.
Family will receive friends at HARRY H. WITZKE'S FAMILY FUNRAL HOME, 4112 Old Columbia Pike, Ellicott City, MD on Thursday 2-4pm and 7–9pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be said on Friday, 11am at St. Louis Catholic Church, Clarksville, MD. Interment will follow in St. John's Cemetery, Ellicott City, MD. Online condolences may be made at
www.harrywitzkefuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 12, 2019