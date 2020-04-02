|
Don, aka "Poppy", passed away on March 29th. He was born on June 28, 1948 in Baltimore, MD. He was the son of Bernard Newhouse and Jeanne Cohen Newhouse. He was preceded in death by his sister, Marilyn Newhouse Fradin. He is survived by his spouse, Marcia Newhouse, his daughters, Shelly Fusting and Leslie Acree, son-in-law Will Acree and the pride and joy of his life, his three grandchildren, Brendan Fusting, Ellie Acree and Bates Acree. He is also survived by his brother, Sheldon Newhouse, and his wife Patty. He leaves loving friends, nieces, great nieces, nephews and great-nephews. Don had a BS degree from the Univ. of Maryland and an MS degree from the Univ. of Baltimore. He taught at JHU and worked as an IT/Sales professional most of his career. He became an avid golfer later in life and was a drummer all of his life. A celebration of Don's life will be planned at a later date.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 2, 2020