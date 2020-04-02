Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Newhouse
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Newhouse


1948 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald Newhouse Notice
Don, aka "Poppy", passed away on March 29th. He was born on June 28, 1948 in Baltimore, MD. He was the son of Bernard Newhouse and Jeanne Cohen Newhouse. He was preceded in death by his sister, Marilyn Newhouse Fradin. He is survived by his spouse, Marcia Newhouse, his daughters, Shelly Fusting and Leslie Acree, son-in-law Will Acree and the pride and joy of his life, his three grandchildren, Brendan Fusting, Ellie Acree and Bates Acree. He is also survived by his brother, Sheldon Newhouse, and his wife Patty. He leaves loving friends, nieces, great nieces, nephews and great-nephews. Don had a BS degree from the Univ. of Maryland and an MS degree from the Univ. of Baltimore. He taught at JHU and worked as an IT/Sales professional most of his career. He became an avid golfer later in life and was a drummer all of his life. A celebration of Don's life will be planned at a later date.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -