Home

POWERED BY

Services
McComas Funeral Home - Bel Air
50 West Broadway
Bel Air, MD 21014
(410) 838-4040
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
McComas Funeral Home - Bel Air
50 West Broadway
Bel Air, MD 21014
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
McComas Funeral Home - Bel Air
50 West Broadway
Bel Air, MD 21014
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Margaret Catholic Church
Bel Air, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Velli
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald P. Velli Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald P. Velli Sr. Notice
On August 26, 2019, Donald P. Velli, Sr., age 88, of New Freedom, PA passed away. Born in Baltimore, MD, he was the son of the late Peter Velli and Catherine "Dear" (Terzi) Mitch and step-father Joseph G. Mitch Jr. He was the beloved husband of 61 years to the late Domenica "Micki" (Guglielmetti) Velli; devoted father of Joseph D. Velli and his wife, Marsha, Donna A. Andreasik and her husband, John, and the late, Donald P. Velli, Jr. and his wife, Susan Velli; loving brother of Marina "Chi-Chi" Pasko and the late, Genevieve "Tootsie" Fedeli. Also survived by grandson, Dr. Brenton R. Andreasik.

Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Bel Air, MD on Friday, August 30, 2019 from 3-5 & 7-9 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 10 am at St. Margaret Catholic Church, Bel Air, MD. Interment will take place in Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens & Mausoleum.

Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now