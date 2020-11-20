On November 17, 2020 Donald Ray Ryan, age 84, of Bel Air, Maryland passed away after a long illness while in hospice care. Born on the family farm in Joppa, Maryland, he was the son of William Carroll and Anna (nee Benser) Ryan. He was the youngest of their eight children and was predeceased by his parents and his siblings, Charles Ryan, James Edgar Ryan, William Carroll Ryan II, Helen Ryan, Dorothy Cullum, Florence Creswell, and Edna Mae Rigsby.
Donald started working when he was very young, bringing in crops grown on his parents and neighbors' farms. In his teens he started work building houses and became a brick mason. He then worked for Bethlehem Steel for 44 years, working his way up to Mechanical Foreman of the rolling mill. Donald was a hardworking, kind, and funny man. He had a love for animals, especially his dog, Spuds and his grand puppy, Otto. He maintained feeders for the deer and other animals that frequented his property and he got great joy out of watching the animals come and go.
A dedicated family man who is survived by his wife of 62 years, Nancy (nee Graybeal) Ryan; daughters, Pamela Ryan and Cathy Ryan; son, Mark Ryan and his wife, Phyllis; granddaughter, Melissa Ryan; and many nieces and nephews.
There will be a private interment at Bel Air Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to: Animal Rescue Incorporated, Sanctuary for Life, P.O. Box 35, Maryland Line, Maryland 21105. www.animalrescueinc.org
.