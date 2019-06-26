Donald S. Noonkester, Sr., age 77, of Darlington, MD passed away on June 19, 2019 at Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air, MD. Born in Marion, Smyth County, VA, he was the son of the late Gilbert Hubert and Ruby Linda (Privett) Noonkester.



He served his Lord faithfully, loved his family, friends, and his country unconditionally. Mr Noonkester graduated from Bel Air High School class of 1960 and went on to attend RETS Electronic School in Baltimore, MD to become a certified radio & television repair technician. By trade, he was a Printing & Reproduction Specialist as well as Maintenance Officer for the Department of the Army on Aberdeen Proving Grounds for over 25 yrs. Don enjoyed working on, restoring, and drag racing cars, riding and restoring motorcycles & was an exceptionally skilled mechanic. After taking a correspondence course, he became a locally acclaimed and much sought after Taxidermist. He also enjoyed music and liked to play guitar. Following his retirement, he taught himself to build, repair, and use computers.



Don was a highly accomplished 'Jack of all trades'.



Additionally, he loved wildlife, enjoyed hunting & fishing, mowing his lawn & having long conversations with his Lord as he went!



He daily read and studied God's Holy Word & it is what he held onto till the very end. He fought the good fight of faith as he interceded in prayer for his family & others in need.



Married for 57 & a half years to his devoted wife & High School Sweetheart, Darcy Jean (Tolliver) Noonkester. In addition to his wife, Mr. Noonkester is survived by sons, Donald S. Jr. (Diane Bandy) and Gary Lee, and daughters Teri Jean (Bill) Millar, Lori Ann Jones, and Jami Noel Noonkester; grandchildren, Jeremy and Sam Millar, Brittany Jones and Joshua (Ashley) Jones, and Nate Noonkester; great-grandchildren, Abby, Anna, Izzy, Dante, and Henry Millar, Brooke, Haylee, Joshua, Corey, and Maddie Jones; brother Avery F. (Joyce) Noonkester; also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, family, and friends.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by son, Randy Jackson Noonkester.



A memorial service was held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Abingdon, MD on Monday, June 24, 2019. Interment will be private as per the family's wishes.



Those who desire may make contributions to: Salvation Army, P.O. Box 309, Havre de Grace, MD 21078.



Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com. Published in Baltimore Sun on June 26, 2019