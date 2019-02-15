Donald Edward Sharpe passed away in Annapolis after bravely fighting Alzheimer's disease and cancer on Sunday, February 11, 2019. Known lovingly as Poppy, he was an amazing husband, father, grandfather, uncle, friend and 2nd dad to many. Don was born on October 24, 1937 in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada to Evelyn and Eldon Sharpe. He spent part of his childhood in Buffalo, New York before moving to Maryland and had strong family connections in Michigan.Don attended the University of Maryland for both his undergraduate and law degrees. Upon graduation he earned the academic honor of the Order of the Coif. It was during his years at MD where he met his wife Jo Ann in the musical production of Kiss Me Kate. They were married in 1960 and lived in Baltimore for many years before falling in love with the Annapolis area. Don worked in the US District Court of Maryland, the US Court of Appeals Fourth Circuit, and served as an Assistant US Attorney before joining the law firm of Piper & Marbury in Baltimore. He was proud to serve on many committees with the Bar Associations and was recognized as one of the top lawyers of America.When not working hard in a courtroom, Don cherished time with family and friends. He would spend his free hours with family and animals around the water with great food and laughter. Don was happy when holding babies, watching funny movies, cheering for his sports teams, loving his dogs and fishing. He enjoyed having big volleyball games, cookouts and hosting parties for coworkers, friends and family. The Sharpes always welcomed people into their home and provided more memories than one can imagine. Many get togethers ended with singing, dancing, and water fights, but there were always plenty of smiles to share. Don was respected in the neighborhoods and offices he lived & worked in. Family and friends knew he was always there to lend an ear, give sound advice, a firm lecture or a caring hug when needed. Donald was preceded in death in 2018 by his fun-loving wife of 57 years Jo Ann Sharpe. He is survived by his daughter and son in law Jennifer Sharpe Bialek & Robert of Baltimore; sons and daughter in laws William E. Sharpe & Coleen of Annapolis, and Gregory F. Sharpe & Gail of Crofton. Poppy will be missed dearly by his grandchildren Michael Edward Sharpe, Hailey Kathleen Sharpe, Kimberly Sharpe Bialek, Kylie Rae Sharpe, and Dylan CJ Sharpe. He also leaves behind many great nieces, nephews and 'adopted' children who were influenced and cared for by this amazing man.The family will receive visitors at Hardesty Funeral Home at 12 Ridgely Avenue in Annapolis, on Thursday, February 21st from 4-7 PM, with sharing and remembrances starting at 6. A private Celebration of Life for Donald will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.hardestyfuneralhome.comIn lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the SPCA of Anne Arundel County to support Jo Ann & Don's mission and love for animals in need. (www.aacspca.org) Published in Baltimore Sun from Feb. 15 to Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary