James Donald Smyth passed away gently on August, 18, 2019. He was 96. Don was beloved for his friendliness and wit, his genuine caring for others, and his steadfastness in the toughest times. He could be counted on to start the dancing, to gather friends for bridge or poker, and to challenge the status quo for a just cause.
Don was nurtured in boyhood by his loving maternal grandmother and by the caring staff of the Strawbridge Home for Boys. He graduated from Sykesville High School in 1941 and earned a scholarship to attend Western Maryland College, from which he graduated in 1948 after serving in the Army during WWII. Upon his return from overseas Don met the first love of his life, Charlotte "Wally" Haile. Don and Wally made their home on Providence Road for 50 years and were blessed with four children and three grandchildren. Their last home was the Broadmead retirement community in Cockeysville where they made many dear friends among both residents and staff. They celebrated their 61st anniversary before Wally's passing in 2008.
Don was lucky in love a second time when he met Peggy Taliaferro. Peggy immeasurably enriched his last years, as well as the lives of his family.
During his long career with the MD State Dept of Ed, Don helped countless people with disabilities to develop or rehabilitate vocational skills. On his way to becoming a State Supervisor, he worked nights to earn a Master's Degree from University of Maryland.
Helping others was also the hallmark of his private life. Don was quick to extend a hand to all. He was a devoted member and leader of the Strawbridge Alumni Association all of his life, a founder, with Wally, of several endowed educational scholarship funds, and active in various service enterprises over his more than two decades at Broadmead, including chairing the Health and Wellness Committee.
Don loved the outdoors and animals, wild and domestic. He delighted in bird-watching and took care to have treats in his pocket for neighborhood dogs. He taught his children and grandchildren to delight in the natural world, including snakes and insects. At Broadmead he chaired the Bird and Nature Club.
Surviving Don is daughter, Susan Smyth Dietrich and husband, Steve, son Fred and wife Kathy Herring Smyth, and grandchildren, Jim Amrhein, Jesse Smyth and Danny Smyth. In addition to Wally, he was predeceased by his children, Becky and Jim, and his beloved siblings Warren Smyth and Geraldine Smyth Gross.
Family and friends are welcome to a celebratory service for Don on Saturday, November 2, at 2:00pm, at the Broadmead Retirement Community Center, 13801 York Road, Cockeysville, MD.
Gifts honoring Don may be made to a charity that he held dear: the Board of Child Care of the United Methodist Church (BCC). BCC was originally the Strawbridge Home for Boys, where Don grew up and to which he felt grateful his entire life. Visit boardofchildcare.org, or mail to BCC United Methodist Church, 3300 Gaither Road, Baltimore, MD 21244, and note "In memory of Don Smyth."
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 6, 2019