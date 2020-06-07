On June 5, 2020, Donald G. Sorrell, beloved husband of the late Miriam (Rhein) Sorrell, died peacefully in his sleep after an acute illness. He was the son of Leo B. and Niobe G. Sorrell. He was predeceased by his siblings, Leo Giles, Ethel Gene and Hugh Curtis. He was a loving father to Lisa Eberlein and her husband Richard, Amy Sorrell, Mary Colette Suntum and her husband Kenneth Fearon and he is survived by his sister Mary Colette Sorrell. He cherished his 8 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
While a man of few words, Donald always enjoyed making friends and strangers smile. In lieu of flowers donation can be made to the Wounded Warrior Project. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, services will be held at a later date. Please see www.slackfuneralhome.con for online condolences and updated service information.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Jun. 7 to Jun. 8, 2020.