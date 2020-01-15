|
On January 12, 2020, Donald Vincent Conelius passed away; Beloved husband of 60 years to Dorothy Marie Conelius; Loving father of Matthew John Conelius and his wife Cheryl F. Matricciani, and Eileen Marie Conelius; Cherished grandfather of Olivia Maryn Conelius, and Evelyn Marie Freaney; Dear brother of John Conelius, Shelia Lafayette, and Nancy Conelius; Also survived by many nieces and nephews; Donald was predeceased by his parents, John and Evelyn Conelius; and by his siblings, Dorothy Kenoy, Patricia Sorg, and Patrick Burns Conelius.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit the Sterling Ashton Schwab Witzke Funeral Home of Catonsville, Inc., 1630 Edmondson Avenue, Catonsville, MD 21228 on Thursday, January 16, 2020, from 2 to 4pm and 6 to 8pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, January 17, 2020, 12:00pm, Church of the Resurrection (Chapel), 3715 Paulskirk Drive, Ellicott City, MD 21042. Burial will follow at Meadowridge Memorial Park.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 15, 2020