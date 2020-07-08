1/
Donald W. FULTON
On June 28, 2020, Donald W. Fulton of Sykesville, beloved husband of the late Norma E. Keech Fulton and the late Dorothy Long Fulton, devoted father of Susan Fulton (Alan Burrows), Ellen Fulton (Stephen Mark Ulissi), Stephen Fulton (Karen), and Michael Fulton (Eleanor), and dear grandfather of Zachary and Sebastian Ulissi, Savannah and Grace Fulton, and Patrick and Leyland Fulton.

Services and interment will be private at Garrison Forest Veterans Cemetery, Owings Mills.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Fairhaven Resident's Assistance Fund and mailed to Fairhaven (ATTN: Nancy-Resident's Assistance Fund), 7200 Third Ave., Sykesville, MD 21784.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Jul. 8, 2020.
