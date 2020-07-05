On June 24, 2020, Donald Whippo; 93 of Parkville, Maryland; beloved husband of the late Noreen Whippo; devoted father of Dale Whippo and his wife Linda, Donna Whippo and her husband Walt Reiger, Lee Whippo and his wife Dena, Lynne Whippo and her partner Becky Fletcher, Jill Whippo and her partner Fabi Nathan; loving grandfather of Luke Whippo and his wife Tina, Jessie Whippo, Kelly Cox and her husband Brian; great grandfather of Hailey Cox and Harper Cox; dear brother of Thelma Thompson.
Private services will be held later by the family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com