Donald A. Wiley of Baltimore, MD died on February 16 at home surrounded by his family.He was the son of W. Malcolm Wiley and Gladys Evans.He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Phyllis L. Stein, and six children and their spouses, Timothy Wiley, Mark and Nina Wiley, Cynthia and Thomas Bruun, Jennifer and John Roach, Rebecca and Keith Ladeau, and Matthew Wiley. He is also survived by seven grandchildren and two great grandchildren.Don served in the US Navy from 1951-1956, serving on the USS Howard Gilmore AS-16 and USS Orion AS-18. He participated in the Living History Interpreters at Fort McHenry from 1984-1990 and was a docent at the Walters Art Gallery. Following a thirty year career in civil engineering, Don earned a graduate degree in geography and spent many years teaching. He also organized a number of mission trips that improved the lives of children throughout Central America.Visitation will be held at Evans Funeral Chapel in Parkville, MD on February 22 from 2pm-4pm and 6pm-8pm. The memorial service will be held at Hiss United Methodist Church on February 23 at 11am.