Donald William Roeseke, 81, of Bel Air, MD passed away on June 1, 2019. Don is survived by his loving spouse Barbara McFadden Roeseke; children, Donald W. Roeseke, Jr. (Allan C. Stein) and Renae S. Pellerin (Mike); brother, John F. Roeseke, Jr.; stepson, C. Scott Sewell (Stacey);granddaughters, Kendall Noelle Sewell and Khloe Madeline Sewell. He was preceded in death by his first born Jan Therese Roeseke. Please visit www.mccomasfuneralhome.com for service information or to send a memory tribute.
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 3, 2019