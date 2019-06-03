Home

Donald William Roeseke, 81, of Bel Air, MD passed away on June 1, 2019. Don is survived by his loving spouse Barbara McFadden Roeseke; children, Donald W. Roeseke, Jr. (Allan C. Stein) and Renae S. Pellerin (Mike); brother, John F. Roeseke, Jr.; stepson, C. Scott Sewell (Stacey);granddaughters, Kendall Noelle Sewell and Khloe Madeline Sewell. He was preceded in death by his first born Jan Therese Roeseke. Please visit www.mccomasfuneralhome.com for service information or to send a memory tribute.
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 3, 2019
