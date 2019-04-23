|
|
Dong Hyuk Lee, age 77, of Edgewood, MD passed away on April 20, 2019 at Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air, MD. Born in South Korea, he was the son of the late Wonyong and Kyungyi (Bae) Lee. He worked as a subcontractor building houses. He enjoyed researching nutrition, vitamins, and the stock market; he also enjoyed eating at buffet restaurants. He previously owned a wig and gift shop in the 1970's at the East Point Mall and a fried chicken stand at the Pulaski Farmers Market and Don's Smorgasbord in Garrison. He traveled to many countries and throughout the U.S. Mr. Lee is survived by daughter, Evony Lee of Owings Mills; son, Maynard Lee of Mill Creek, WA; granddaughter, Jade Wright; and his sister in South Korea.Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2019