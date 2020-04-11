Home

Donna Bea Sack of Pikesville, MD passed away on April 10, 2020 at the age of 73. Born in Philadelphia, PA to Sidney and Rose Sack, she grew up in the West and Northeast Philadelphia neighborhoods and attended Northeast High School. Donna went on to obtain a Bachelor of Science degree from Temple University before beginning her 28 year career at the Social Security Administration. It was at SSA that Donna met her future husband, Robert (Bob) Diamond. Donna and Bob were wed on February 17th, 1989. Donna enjoyed antiquing, knitting, and home decorating, but the most important thing to her was always her family. Playing with her grandchildren was her favorite hobby and she will always be remembered as being a great mother and grandmother.

Donna is survived by her beloved husband of 31 years, Robert I. Diamond, children, Kevin (Shelley) Brody, Scott Brody (Shannon DuBois-Brody), Rebecca Diamond, and Pamela Diamond (John Lidke), grandchildren, Dylan (Megan) Brody, Chase Brody, Lucas Brody, Mackenna Brody, Sydney Walton, Ryan Walton, Elexa Lidke, Soloman Lidke, Julianna Brody and great granddaughter, Rosemarie Brody. She was predeceased by her sister, Sandra Goren, and parents, Sidney and Rose Sack.

Funeral services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Lustgarten Foundation, 415 Crossways Park Drive, Suite D, Woodbury, NY 11797 or Gilchrist Hospice Care, 11311 McCormick Road, Suite 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 11 to Apr. 13, 2020
