Donna Breakiron
1935 - 2020
Donna Breakiron, born in Brownsville, Pennsylvania on November 13, 1935, passed away in Bel Air on May 15, 2020. She was the wife of the late Elmer Breakiron and the mother of the late Chyerl Whetsel Schwandtner. She is survived by three granddaughters, Danielle Schwandtner, Crystal Schwandtner Green (Daniel), Amandra Schwandtner Kelly (Logan), and 4 great grandchildren. Services will be private at a later date.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 3, 2020.
