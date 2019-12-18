Home

Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home
136 E Baltimore Street
Taneytown, MD 21787
410-756-6688
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Donna Brown Ruhl


1957 - 2019
Donna Brown Ruhl Notice
(Age 62) Of Westminster, MD, on Sunday, December 15, 2019. Beloved wife of Mark Ruhl. Devoted mother of Evan Ruhl and daughter of Patricia Brown. A gathering with family for visitation and remembrance, 3-8 p.m. on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home, 136 E. Baltimore St., Taneytown, MD. Memorial contributions to The , 1004 N. Juniata Street, Hollidaysburg, PA 16648, or to the . Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.myersdurborawfh.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 18, 2019
