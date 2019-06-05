|
Donna Caywood Holt, beloved wife of Gary Eldon Holt, of Laurel, MD, passed away at 74 years old on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 after a twenty-one year-long battle with breast cancer. She was strong, energetic, adventurous, competitive and selfless.She is predeceased by her father, William Caywood, Sr. She is survived by her husband, Gary Holt; her mother, Alice Caywood; children Brian Holt, Christy Lausch, and Lauren King; brothers William Caywood Jr. and Curtis Caywood; six grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.Memorial service 2:00 PM Friday, June 7, 2019 at Colesville United Methodist Church on Randolph Road in Silver Spring, MD. Reception following at Valley Mill Special Park, Colesville, MD. Donations to METAvivor metastatic breast cancer research.
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 5, 2019