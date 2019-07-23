Home

Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home
200 S Harrison Street
Easton, MD 21601
410-822-3131
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Liturgy
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
10:30 AM
Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church
1210 S. Harrison St.
Easton, MD
Donna Clark Endzel


1958 - 2019
Donna Clark Endzel Notice
Donna Clark Endzel passed peacefully at her home on July 18, 2019 surrounded by family.

She was born in Baltimore on December 9th, 1958, the daughter of the late Kenneth J. Clark, and Margaret McMahon Clark. She is survived by her husband Ron, her daughter Chelsea Endzel Hill and husband Ryan Hill, her son Scott Endzel, her daughter Brooke Endzel, her brother Pat Clark, his wife Regina, and their son Brian Clark, her brother Wayne Clark, his wife Phyllis, and their children Kenny and Laura. She will also be sorely missed by her local and lifelong friends and her stepchildren Michael Endzel, his wife Katie, their kids Johnny and Drew, and Kristen Endzel Bereznay, her husband Ryan, and their children Mitchell and Cori.

A visitation will be held July 25, 2019 from 6-8 PM at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A., Easton. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 AM, July 26, 2019 at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Easton. Burial will at Oxford Cemetery. For a complete obituary and online tributes, www.fhnfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun from July 23 to July 25, 2019
