On October 28, 2019, Donna Elise Tynes, of Baltimore, Maryland, passed unexpectedly. She was a Long Reach High School Educator in Columbia, Md. She is the beloved daughter of Donald Tynes, Sr. and the late Carolyn Barnes Tynes, devoted sister of Donald Tynes, Jr, loving aunt of Matthew D. Tynes, devoted niece of Shirley Thomas, Jacqueline Alston, Marie Brown and a host of other family and friends.
Visitation will be at the Vaughn Greene Funeral services, 8728 Liberty Road, Randallstown, Md. on November 5th from 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM. Funeral Services will be at Waters AME Church, 417 N. Aisquith Street on November 6th 10:30 AM Family Time; follow by Funeral Service at 11:00 AM. Interment at Druid Ridge Cemetery, Pikesville, Md., followed by repast at Waters AME Church.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2019