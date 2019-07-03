Home

Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd
Nottingham, MD 21236
(410) 256-3600
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd
Nottingham, MD 21236
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd
Nottingham, MD 21236
Donna Gay McDonough Notice
On June 26, 2019, Donna Gay McDonough; beloved wife of Valentino M. Capone, Jr.; devoted mother of Stephanie Olischuk and Kristopher Olischuk; step mother of Joseph Capone of Gettysburg PA and Amanda Keller of Seven Valleys PA; loving daughter of Mitzi McDonough (nee Gay) and the late John W. McDonough, Sr.; dear sister of Gloria Lewis, Walter, John and Dan McDonough. Also survived by 4 grandchildren.

Relatives and friends will gather at Schimunek Funeral Home, Inc., 9705 Belair Rd., Nottingham MD 21236, on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 from 3-5 & 7-9 p.m. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Ave., Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266. On-line condolences may be left at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 3, 2019
