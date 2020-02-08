|
|
On February 4, 2020, Donna Hood Koelle, beloved wife of Robert K. Koelle passed away. Loving mother of Mona Leigh Koelle Terrell and husband Michael. Sister of James P. Hood III. Aunt of Jamie Hood. Also survived by many other family members and friends.
Family will receive friends at Witzke Funeral Homes, Inc. 5555 Twin Knolls Rd., Columbia, MD 21045 on Monday, February 10, 2020, from 11am to 1pm, where a Celebration of Life Service will begin at 1pm.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to, GI Research Foundation, 20 W. Kinzie St. 17th Floor, Chicago, IL 60654, www.giresearchfoundation.org , or to Columbia Festival of the Arts, Columbia Festival, Inc., 10475 Little Patuxent Parkway, The Farmhouse at Merriweather, Columbia, MD 21044, www.columbiafestival.org .
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 8, 2020