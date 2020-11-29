1/1
Donna J. Brown
BROWN, DONNA J.(nee Marx), Widow of Dr. Torrey C. Brown, retired music teacher, and mother died peacefully Wednesday, November 25th at Baltimore Washington Medical Center. The Severna Park resident was 84. Donna was born in Mayville Michigan studied at Wheaton College and completed her degree at University of Maryland and remained in Baltimore, where she taught music at a Baltimore City school.

Donna Brown was committed to the environment and supported the Chesapeake Bay Trust, Chesapeake Bay Environmental Commission, Oyster Recovery Partnership to name a few. She is survived by her sister Lois Robertson and her sons: Therron (Lisa), Rafe (Joanna) and five grandchildren: Zachary, Kacey, Gabriel, Aidan and Jordan.

Details for the memorial service are incomplete and will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Oyster Recovery Partnership www.oysterrecovery.org or Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine www.rising.jhu.edu.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 29, 2020.
