On March 13, 2019 Donna Jean Sedicum Surber of Owings Mills, beloved wife of Thomas B. Surber, Jr. Daughter of Ruth Sedicum and the late John Wesley Sedicum. Mother of Sarah Surber, Matthew Surber and his wife Carissa and Emma Schmidt and her husband Aaron. Sister of Susan Douglas.Service will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019, 12:30pm at the Eline Funeral Home, 11824 Reisterstown Road (at Franklin Blvd.) Reisterstown, MD. Family will receive friends from 11:30am until time of service on Saturday. Graveside service on Monday, March 18, 2019, 11:00am at Carroll's Gill's Cemetery. For additional information visit www.ElineFuneralHome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 15, 2019