|
|
On Sunday, April 7, 2019 Donna L. Amacher (nee Lewis) of Phoenix, age 83. Beloved wife of the late Thomas Amacher; devoted mother of Gregory Amacher and his wife Darcy, Douglas Amacher and his wife Jacquie, Kristen Zeman and her husband Michael; dear sister of Kerry Lynn and the late Reba Fae and Anita Jo; loving grandmother of Chase, Spencer, Anna, Naomi, Gabriel, Bode and Lexi; also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. The family will receive friends at Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center, P.A., 2325 York Rd., Timonium, MD 21093 on Sunday, April 14, 2019 from 12-1 PM, with a funeral service beginning at 1 PM. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, please remember Donna with memorial contributions to or the . Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.peacefulalternatives.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 10, 2019