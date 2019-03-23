|
On March 18, 2019, Donna L. MacIsaac, beloved wife of John L. MacIsaac; devoted mother of Lisa M. Stevenson (Thomas) and John "Jay" L. MacIsaac, III; cherished grandmother of Olivia Stevenson and Caroline Stevenson; dear sister of William Litwin (Susan McMarkin), John Litman and Carol Graham. Also survived by many loving family and friends.The family will receive friends at HARRY H. WITZKE'S FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 4112 Old Columbia Pike, Ellicott City, MD on Tuesday, 2-4pm 6-8pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be said on Wednesday, 11am at St. Louis Catholic Church. Interment will be at a later date in the National Cemetery in Bourne, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Franciscan Friars at the Shrine of St. Anthony. On line condolences may be made at www.harrywitzkefuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 23, 2019