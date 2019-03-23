Home

POWERED BY

Services
Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home Inc.
4112 Old Columbia Pike
Ellicott City, MD 21043
410-465-2848
Resources
More Obituaries for DONNA MacIsaac
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DONNA L. MacIsaac

Notice Condolences Flowers

DONNA L. MacIsaac Notice
On March 18, 2019, Donna L. MacIsaac, beloved wife of John L. MacIsaac; devoted mother of Lisa M. Stevenson (Thomas) and John "Jay" L. MacIsaac, III; cherished grandmother of Olivia Stevenson and Caroline Stevenson; dear sister of William Litwin (Susan McMarkin), John Litman and Carol Graham. Also survived by many loving family and friends.The family will receive friends at HARRY H. WITZKE'S FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 4112 Old Columbia Pike, Ellicott City, MD on Tuesday, 2-4pm 6-8pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be said on Wednesday, 11am at St. Louis Catholic Church. Interment will be at a later date in the National Cemetery in Bourne, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Franciscan Friars at the Shrine of St. Anthony. On line condolences may be made at www.harrywitzkefuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now