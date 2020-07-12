On July 7, 2020, Donna Lee Schwaab Frisch, beloved wife of Richard W. Frisch; devoted mother of R. Alexander Frisch and his wife Julie, and Laura Frisch Marsh and her husband Ian; loving grandmother of Owen and Mason Marsh and Heather and Megan Frisch; dear sister of Linda Hodges.
Due to the Corona Virus, a Memorial Service will be planned for later in the year. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to The Church of the Redeemer, 5603 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21210 at www.Redeemerbaltimore.org
or to The Institute for Islamic, Christian, and Jewish Studies, 956 Dulaney Valley Rd., Baltimore, MD 21204 at www.ICJS.org
.