1/
Donna Lee Morrow
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donna Lee (Nagley) Morrow, age 73, passed away on Thursday September 10, 2020 at her home. Donna was born on June 23, 1947 in Martinsburg, WV and was a beloved wife, mother, sister, and aunt. She was a longtime resident of Columbia, MD and recently resided in Selbyville, DE.

Donna was a 1965 graduate of Martinsburg High School (WV), and a 1969 graduate of West Virginia University where she met her loving husband David. She received a master's degree from The Johns Hopkins University and worked in public health administration before serving as a homemaker and raising her daughters. Donna loved doing her crossword puzzles (in pen!), her steamed crabs in the summer, and could never say no to a good book or murder mystery.

Donna was preceded in death by her parents, Julia (Judy) and D. Howard Nagley. She is survived by her husband, David Morrow, and her daughters Erin Morrow of Silver Spring, MD and Kimberly Morrow of Denver, CO. Donna is also survived by her sister Dianna Reed of Swanton, VT and many nieces and nephews.

A graveside service was held at Rosedale Cemetery in Martinsburg, WV.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Donna's memory to the American Diabetes Association (www.diabetes.org) or The Chesapeake Bay Foundation (www.cbf.org).

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
15
Visitation
04:00 - 05:00 PM
Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home - Selbyville
Send Flowers
SEP
15
Memorial service
05:00 PM
Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home - Selbyville
Send Flowers
SEP
17
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Rosedale Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home - Selbyville
19 South Main St.
Selbyville, DE 19975
(302) 436-8421
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
September 15, 2020
RIP, Class of 1965 MHS, Martinsburg, West Virginia
MaryLouise Tinsman
Classmate
September 15, 2020
Dear David and Family, It sadden me today when I saw this. May you have peace knowing she is with the good Lord. Your wife/mother/Aunt/Sister was a beautiful soul and I am honored to have met her during my time at JLR. God bless! Thoughts and Prayers be with you and the family. Tracy Peoples
Tracy Peoples
Acquaintance
September 15, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Peter Bentley
September 15, 2020
Dearest Morrow family,
Our hearts go out to you at the sudden passing of your beloved wife and mother. She was a sweet lady.
Our thoughts and prayers are with you all today and the many difficult days ahead.
Holly & Pete Bentley
Peter Bentley
Neighbor
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved