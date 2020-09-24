Donna Lee (Nagley) Morrow, age 73, passed away on Thursday September 10, 2020 at her home. Donna was born on June 23, 1947 in Martinsburg, WV and was a beloved wife, mother, sister, and aunt. She was a longtime resident of Columbia, MD and recently resided in Selbyville, DE.
Donna was a 1965 graduate of Martinsburg High School (WV), and a 1969 graduate of West Virginia University where she met her loving husband David. She received a master's degree from The Johns Hopkins University and worked in public health administration before serving as a homemaker and raising her daughters. Donna loved doing her crossword puzzles (in pen!), her steamed crabs in the summer, and could never say no to a good book or murder mystery.
Donna was preceded in death by her parents, Julia (Judy) and D. Howard Nagley. She is survived by her husband, David Morrow, and her daughters Erin Morrow of Silver Spring, MD and Kimberly Morrow of Denver, CO. Donna is also survived by her sister Dianna Reed of Swanton, VT and many nieces and nephews.
A graveside service was held at Rosedale Cemetery in Martinsburg, WV.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Donna's memory to the American Diabetes Association
(www.diabetes.org
) or The Chesapeake Bay Foundation (www.cbf.org
).