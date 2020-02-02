Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
12:00 PM
Sequoia Room of the Oregon Ridge Lodge
13401 Beaver Dam Rd
Cockeysville, MD
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Donna Ward
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna Mae Ward

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donna Mae Ward Notice
On January 11, 2020 DONNA MAE WARD (nee Myers); devoted wife of the late Charles Richard Ward; loving mother of Charles D. Ward, Trudy L. Guetler, Steven M. Ward, and Stanley P. Ward; cherished grandmother of 5; great grandmother of 8; dear sister of Jean Riley, Mary E. Crary, and Connie R. Hathaway, and predeceased by 3 brothers.

A celebration of Donna's life will be celebrated on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 12:00 noon in the Sequoia Room of the Oregon Ridge Lodge,13401 Beaver Dam Rd, Cockeysville, MD 21030 .

Interment will be private.In Lieu of Flowers, contributions may be made in Donna's Honor To Fairview United Methodist Church, 13916 Jarrettsville Pike, Phoenix, Maryland 21131.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donna's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -