|
|
On January 11, 2020 DONNA MAE WARD (nee Myers); devoted wife of the late Charles Richard Ward; loving mother of Charles D. Ward, Trudy L. Guetler, Steven M. Ward, and Stanley P. Ward; cherished grandmother of 5; great grandmother of 8; dear sister of Jean Riley, Mary E. Crary, and Connie R. Hathaway, and predeceased by 3 brothers.
A celebration of Donna's life will be celebrated on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 12:00 noon in the Sequoia Room of the Oregon Ridge Lodge,13401 Beaver Dam Rd, Cockeysville, MD 21030 .
Interment will be private.In Lieu of Flowers, contributions may be made in Donna's Honor To Fairview United Methodist Church, 13916 Jarrettsville Pike, Phoenix, Maryland 21131.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 2, 2020