|
|
Donna Maria Haigley of Baltimore, MD passed away on April 6, 2020. Born May 8, 1943 in Leonardtown, MD, she was the daughter of the late Joseph Elsmere Hill, who was killed in WW II in Belgium, the late Louise Parlett Gardiner and step-daughter of the late Adrian Posey Gardiner, Jr. The beloved wife of Paul C. Haigley, Jr.; devoted mother of Paul C. Haigley III (Antoinette), and Maria Burkhardt (Greg); cherished grandmother of Margaret, Julia, and Paulie; loving sister of Stephen J. (Debbie) Gardiner of Marydel, MD, Michael K. (Brenda) Gardiner, Sr. of Clements, MD, and Deborah L. (Ronald) Friedrich of LaPlata, MD. In addition to her parents, Donna was preceded in death by her sisters, Josephine L. Hill, Brenda A. Dodd and her brother Lawrence A. Gardiner, Sr. Also survived by her sister-in-law, Sharon Gardiner of LaPlata, MD, brother-in-law, Dennis Dodd of LaPlata, MD and many nieces, nephews, great nieces, & great nephews.
Interment and services private. A Memorial Mass will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation may be made to Mercy Medical Center (https://mdmercy.com/giving-and-volunteering/ways-to-give). Please specify the Institute for Cancer Care in the comments.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 12, 2020