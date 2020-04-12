Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Donna Haigley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna Maria Haigley


1943 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donna Maria Haigley Notice
Donna Maria Haigley of Baltimore, MD passed away on April 6, 2020. Born May 8, 1943 in Leonardtown, MD, she was the daughter of the late Joseph Elsmere Hill, who was killed in WW II in Belgium, the late Louise Parlett Gardiner and step-daughter of the late Adrian Posey Gardiner, Jr. The beloved wife of Paul C. Haigley, Jr.; devoted mother of Paul C. Haigley III (Antoinette), and Maria Burkhardt (Greg); cherished grandmother of Margaret, Julia, and Paulie; loving sister of Stephen J. (Debbie) Gardiner of Marydel, MD, Michael K. (Brenda) Gardiner, Sr. of Clements, MD, and Deborah L. (Ronald) Friedrich of LaPlata, MD. In addition to her parents, Donna was preceded in death by her sisters, Josephine L. Hill, Brenda A. Dodd and her brother Lawrence A. Gardiner, Sr. Also survived by her sister-in-law, Sharon Gardiner of LaPlata, MD, brother-in-law, Dennis Dodd of LaPlata, MD and many nieces, nephews, great nieces, & great nephews.

Interment and services private. A Memorial Mass will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation may be made to Mercy Medical Center (https://mdmercy.com/giving-and-volunteering/ways-to-give). Please specify the Institute for Cancer Care in the comments.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donna's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -