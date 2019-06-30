Home

Services
Schimunek Funeral Home
610 W MacPhail Rd
Bel Air, MD 21014
(410) 638-5360
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Donna Marie Dillard

Donna Marie Dillard Notice
Donna Marie Dillard, 61, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, June 27 in the home she and her husband built together 36 years ago. She was born in Maryland and remained a lifelong resident. She was a wife, mother and grandmother who loved her family more than anything.

Donna is the beloved wife of Dennis Gene Dillard of 42 years; devoted mother of Johnathan Dillard and his wife Dianna, Angela Fennington and her husband Gary Jr., and Katie Hamilton and her husband Aaron; loving grandmother of Brianna Dillard, McKayla Kennedy, Hannah Hatfield, Kyle Dillard, Kaeden Dillard, Konner Dillard and Kody Dillard, Benjamin Fennington and Lila Fennington, Riley Hamilton and Paisley Hamilton (expected to arrive in November); dear sister of Christine Miller, Stephen Hairfield, Frank Hairfield, Sharon Birmingham, Cathy Pires, and Anna Hairfield. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and other loving family as well as friends.

Donna is preceded in death by her parents Peter Frank and Grace Marie Hairfield.

Relatives and friends are invited to gather at Schimunek Funeral Home of Bel Air, on Monday, July 1 from 2-4 and 6-8 pm, where a funeral service will be held on Tuesday, July 2 at 10 am. Burial will follow at Highview Memorial Gardens.
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 30, 2019
